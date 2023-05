अविनाश साबले, पारुल चौधरी ने 5000 मीटर में नए राष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड बनाए

Team 🇮🇳 at the #Athletics Track Festival, LA, 🇺🇸



New #NationalRecord Alert🚨



In women's 5000m, Parul Chaudhary clocks 15:10:35, breaking the previous NR of 15:15:89 that was set by Preeja Sreedharan pic.twitter.com/l8RVoEEW9X