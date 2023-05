अविनाश साबले रबात डायमंड लीग में 3000 मीटर स्टीपलचेज में 10वें स्थान पर रहे

NEW NATIONAL RECORD 🚨#TeamIIS athlete Selva Prabhu creates a new Junior 🇮🇳 record with a jump of 16.79m at the Venizelia Chania, held in Greece. ⚡️



The previous record (16.63m) was also held by a #TeamIIS athlete Arpinder Singh. 💪#TripleJump #CraftingVictories pic.twitter.com/8AMQLcaEMA