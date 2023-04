Asian Youth Championships: भारत को के पहले दिन चार पदक

Priyanshu wins gold medal with the timing of 3:57.37 in 1500m



While Rahul Sarnaliya settles for silver medal with the timings of 3:59.43 in 1500m



Priyanshu # Bib 136

Rahul Sarnaliya # Bib 137



Congrats Boys and Congrats Team.@afiindia #indianathletics pic.twitter.com/hpPOvSi5cV