Archery World Cup: भारतीय पुरूष रिकर्व टीम ने जीता रजत

After a thrilling match against🇨🇳,the 🇮🇳 Men's Recurve Team settles for🥈at the #ArcheryWorldCup🏹



The trio of Atanu, Dhiraj & Tarundeep 🇮🇳took the match to a tie breaker (28-28), but lost on the final shot to get🥈with a score of 4-5!



Well fought Team! Kudos to your spirit🥳 pic.twitter.com/rHaLTcXRi8